Uttar Pradesh Scraps Registration Tax on Strong Hybrids | Check Key Details Here

The Innova Hycross and Invicto buyers will benefit with a cut of up to Rs 3 lakh in the on-road prices as per the variant customers choose.

Lucknow: With an aim to boost to green vehicles in the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to waive off the registration tax on strong hybrid cars. The government has said that a policy give a 100 percent waiver on the registration fee of strong hybrid vehicles will be implemented with immediate effect.

The new policy promises to give a massive benefit to manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Honda Cars India while customers can also save up to Rs 3.5 lakh while buying these cars.

It is important to note that the UP government currently levies an 8 per cent road tax on vehicles priced below Rs 10 lakh and a 10 per cent tax on vehicles priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The road tax waiver is unlikely to significantly impact the state exchequer owing to low sales of hybrid vehicles.

The average registration cost for hybrid trims of Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder is close to ₹1.80 lakh in UP. The Innova Hycross and Invicto buyers will benefit with a cut of up to ₹3 lakh in the on-road prices as per the variant customers choose.

Following the Uttar Pradesh government’s announcement last year, a three-year exemption from tax and registration fees for electric vehicle (EV) purchases is now in effect, extending to five years for EVs manufactured within the state. Additionally, the government has lifted the upper maximum expenditure limit on vehicle purchases.











