Uttarakhand Bans Video Shoots in 50-metre Radius of Temple Premises

Home

News

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarakhand Bans Videography in 50-metre Radius of Temple Premises | Read Guidelines Here

The chief minister has given directions that nobody will shoot videos or make reels in the 50-metre radius of the temple premises as it is hurting the religious sentiments of devotees.



Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The priests are divided on the issue with some senior priests favouring the renovation work currently underway inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday held a detailed review of the arrangements of Char Dham in Dehradun. The chief minister has given directions that nobody will shoot videos or make reels in the 50-metre radius of the temple premises as it is hurting the religious sentiments of devotees.

Talking to the media, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said, “To maintain the sanctity of the temple and respect the devotees, those going there won’t be allowed to shoot videos or make reels in the 50-metre radius of the temple premises. There is no prohibition on carrying mobile phones…You can use it but nobody will be allowed to shoot videos or make reels.”

Earlier, the priests and locals protested in Uttarakhand’s Badrinath against the alleged mismanagement of the Char Dham Yatra by the district administration, causing inconvenience to people.

Shops were kept closed at the Himalayan temple in protest and the Panda community and locals hit the streets.

The agitators created a ruckus in support of more than half-a-dozen of their demands, including stopping the VIP “darshan” system in Badrinath, removing barricades from the traditional routes for the locals and the facility of entering the temple as before.

Later, after talks between the agitators and officials of the temple committee, the barricading was removed from the roads.

Joshimath Sub-Collector Chandrashekhar Vashishth said higher officials have been informed about the other demands of the agitators.

Meanwhile, on the demand of the agitators to stop the VIP “darshan” system, Temple Committee vice-president Kishore Panwar said the system has not been started yet on the instructions of the state government.

Seeing the tremendous enthusiasm of the devotees, the Uttarakhand government has written a letter to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, requesting them not to allow VIPs to come for Char Dham “darshan” for the next 15 days.







