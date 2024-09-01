Home

Uttarakhand BJP Leader Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-yr-old Girl, Congress Evokes ‘Beti Bachao Beti Bachao’ Slogan

According to the police, the incident took place on August 24 but the complaint was received six days later, on August 30.

Dehradun: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) block head was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, said the Uttarakhand Police on Sunday.

The accused, Bhagwat Singh Bora, the BJP block chief from Almora district, was arrested on Saturday night, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Devendra Pincha, adding that a case was registered against him on Friday.

“We arrested him while he was on the run. We will produce him in the local court and seek his remand,” Pincha said.

A first information report (FIR) was first registered by the revenue officials, who transferred the case to the regular police on orders from the district magistrate (DM) on Friday, said the SSP.

Bora has been booked under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said police.

The minor’s mother told the police that her daughter had gone to a nearby forest to graze goats with her brothers when Bhagwat Singh Bora arrived there and molested her daughter by luring her with chocolates.

“The allegations are of molestation. In her statement before the court, doctors, and child welfare committee (CWC), the woman has denied allegations of rape. The medical examination of the girl has already been conducted,” the SSP said adding that a woman sub-inspector is probing the case.

Meanwhile, the BJP termed the incident unfortunate and expelled Bora from the party.

“We have expelled the accused from primary membership of the party. Our government has a zero-tolerance policy in dealing with crimes against women,” said state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt adding that the opposition leaders should refrain from making political statements and allow the law to take its own course.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday staged protests across the state against “rising” crimes against women and overall “deterioration” of law and order.

State Congress chief spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni said, “They (BJP) can’t evade the responsibility by just expelling the accused from the party, rather, they have to ensure a secure environment for all girls and women living in the state. The BJP gave the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Bachao’ slogan, but it is seen that they try to save the accused if they belong to their party.”











