Home

News

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Uttarakhand CM lashes Congress Party says, ‘left no stone unturned in looting the state’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged the public to make BJP candidate Tejpal Tanwar victorious with maximum votes ahead of of the Haryana Assembly elections.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Uttarakhand CM lashes Congress Party says, “left no stone unturned in looting the state” (Photo Credit- ANI)

Sohna: Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday lashed out at the Congress party, saying that they left no stone unturned in looting the state of Haryana and alleged that the Congress party is the most dishonest and deceitful party of the country. “Many works like Krishna Circuit, Harpa Circuit, and Saraswati Vikas Heritage Centre are being done in Haryana. Players of Haryana bring glory to the state and the country in the Olympics. There is a vision and resolve for development for Haryana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress has left no stone unturned in looting Haryana. During the rule of the Congress government in Haryana, only the area of the Chief Minister continued to develop. People were looted of their lands. The black business of transfer and posting had started. The most dishonest and deceitful party in the country is the Congress party,” said CM Dhami while participating in a public meeting organised in favour of BJP candidate Tejpal Tanwar at Maruti Kunj in Haryana’s Sohna.

He urged the public to make BJP candidate Tejpal Tanwar victorious with maximum votes. Adding to that, he slammed Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, “In this election, on one hand there is the ideology of nationalism and development, and on the other hand there is the ideology of appeasement, corruption and nepotism. On one hand, there is a resolve to take India forward under the leadership of the Prime Minister, while on the other hand, there is a dream of Congress and the AAP party to work for their personal interests.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Haryana’s young Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, work is being done for a developed India and a developed Haryana. In the last 10 years, the work of providing convenience to the common people through many public welfare schemes has been done in the Modi government. Development is taking place in every field of society. Historical development work has been seen in Haryana after 2014. MSP of 14 crops has been increased from 8 crops. Now, after the formation of the BJP government, MSP will be given for 24 crops. Conservation work is also being done for the historical heritage of Haryana,” said CM Dhami.

Further slamming the Congress party, he said that they insult the martyrs and form alliances with parties that negotiate with Pakistan and support stone-pelters. Adding to that, he said, “A Congress candidate says that after winning, he will fill his house with money. People of Congress want to fill their coffers instead of serving the public. Wherever Congress comes to power, it talks about appeasement. These people call Ram Mandir and Ram Setu imaginary. Wherever there is a Congress government, Hindus do not even have the freedom to celebrate festivals. Today, in Karnataka, Hindus are not allowed to celebrate festivals. Stones were being pelted on the Ganesh Visarjan – there, the Congress govt arrested even Lord Ganesh.”



Haryana goes to the polls on October 5 to elect a 90-member state legislative assembly to form its next government, with the counting set to take place on October 8. In 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats. Congress won 30 seats.











