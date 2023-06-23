Uttarakhand Premier League to have talent from Mumbai Indians

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians’ fast bowler Akash Madhwal and former wicket-keeper Aditya Tare are among those taking part in the ongoing Uttarakhand Premier League, taking place in Dehradun.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)