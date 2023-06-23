Uttarakhand Premier League to have talent from Mumbai Indians

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians’ fast bowler Akash Madhwal and former wicket-keeper Aditya Tare are among those taking part in the ongoing Uttarakhand Premier League, taking place in Dehradun.

A total of six teams–Nainital Ninjas, Dehradun Dabang, Tehri Titans, Udham Singh nagar Tigers, Haridwar Heroes and Pithorgarh Champs–will take part in 18 matches in the state’s domestic T20 league. The league began this week and will run till the end of the month and is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in the city.

Madhwal said “I’m really excited about the league. It gives a platform for budding players to shine and even Indian Premier League scouts are always looking out for talent in such places. All the players will give their best and who knows, the next Uttarakhand star might be found through the league.”

Former Mumbai captain Aditya Tare said he’s looking forward to sharing the dressing room with the youngsters and contributing to their development. “Uttarakhand has a lot of talent, these leagues will provide the right opportunity for them to shine.“

A total of 15 matches will be played in the round-robin format, and the top four teams will then battle it out in the semifinals and finals. FanCode is the live streaming partner of the matches.

According to a report, the Indian sports industry has registered a jump in 2022 with media advertisements spending, on-the-ground and team sponsorships, and celebrity endorsements breaching the ₹14,000 crore mark for the first time, signalling a massive post-covid recovery.

As per the 10th edition of annual report ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ by GroupM, the sports industry’s total expenditure was up 49% to ₹14,209 crore last year, from ₹9,500 crore in 2021.

Updated: 23 Jun 2023, 05:38 PM IST