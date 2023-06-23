Menu
Search
Subscribe
National

Uttarakhand Premier League to have talent from Mumbai Indians

By: admin

Date:


New Delhi: Mumbai Indians’ fast bowler Akash Madhwal and former wicket-keeper Aditya Tare are among those taking part in the ongoing Uttarakhand Premier League, taking place in Dehradun.

A total of six teams–Nainital Ninjas, Dehradun Dabang, Tehri Titans, Udham Singh nagar Tigers, Haridwar Heroes and Pithorgarh Champs–will take part in 18 matches in the state’s domestic T20 league. The league began this week and will run till the end of the month and is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in the city.

Madhwal said “I’m really excited about the league. It gives a platform for budding players to shine and even Indian Premier League scouts are always looking out for talent in such places. All the players will give their best and who knows, the next Uttarakhand star might be found through the league.”

Former Mumbai captain Aditya Tare said he’s looking forward to sharing the dressing room with the youngsters and contributing to their development. “Uttarakhand has a lot of talent, these leagues will provide the right opportunity for them to shine.“

A total of 15 matches will be played in the round-robin format, and the top four teams will then battle it out in the semifinals and finals. FanCode is the live streaming partner of the matches.

According to a report, the Indian sports industry has registered a jump in 2022 with media advertisements spending, on-the-ground and team sponsorships, and celebrity endorsements breaching the 14,000 crore mark for the first time, signalling a massive post-covid recovery.

As per the 10th edition of annual report ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ by GroupM, the sports industry’s total expenditure was up 49% to 14,209 crore last year, from 9,500 crore in 2021.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 23 Jun 2023, 05:38 PM IST



Source link

Previous article
Suresh Raina Finds New Love In Amsterdam, Takes Passion For Food To Next Level
Next article
Nia Sharma Sets The Internet Ablaze in Scorching Hot White Cut Out Monokini Pics
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights