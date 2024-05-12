Home

News

Char Dham Yatra 2024 Update: Uttarkashi Police Urges Devotees To Postpone Yamunotri Pilgrimage Today

Gangotri Dhami, along with Kedarnath and Yamunotri Dham, reopened after remaining closed during the winter season.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Kedarnath temple is one of the four pilgrimages of the Char Dham Yatra, located in Uttarakhand.

Char Dham Yatra 2024: The Uttarkashi Police on Sunday urged the Char Dham pilgrims to postpone their Yamunotri Yatra today. The authorities took to X (formally Twitter) and informed that a sufficient number of devotees had reached Shri Yamunotri Dham as per its capacity on Sunday. “Today, a sufficient number of devotees have reached Shri Yamunotri Dham as per its capacity. Now sending more devotees is risky. All the devotees who are going to Yamunotri today, are requested to postpone their Yamunotri Yatra today,” Uttarkashi police wrote.

#आवश्यक_सूचना

आज श्री यमुनोत्री धाम पर क्षमता के अनुसार पर्याप्त श्रद्धालु यात्रा के लिये पहुँच चुके हैं। अब और अधिक श्रद्धालुओं को भेजना जोखिम भरा है। जो भी श्रद्धालु आज यमुनोत्री यात्रा पर आने जा रहे हैं, उनसे विनम्र अपील है कि आज यमुनोत्री जी की यात्रा स्थगित करें। — Uttarkashi Police Uttarakhand (@UttarkashiPol) May 12, 2024

This comes after a video on social media went viral where a huge rush of devotees were seen around the hilly approach to Uttarakhand’s Yamunotri. Many people were seen standing in long queues for hours.

Several devotees said that they had been standing on the narrow path for more than two hours and alleged that the authorities had not given any proper thought to safety and crowd management.

We are never alarmed until something collapses. Almost all hill stations are prone to collapse. Most popular religious places are vulnerable to stampedes. pic.twitter.com/lhxZHEq6Xr — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 11, 2024

CHAR DHAM YATRA 2024

The Chardham Yatra began on Friday after the doors of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas were opened for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after remaining closed during the winter season.

The doors of Kedarnath and Yamyunotri were opened at 7 am while the portals of Gangotri were opened at 12.25 pm in the presence of a large number of devotees amid chanting of hymns.

About 10,000 devotees witnessed the opening of the portals of Kedarnath. In accordance with tradition, devotional tunes were also played by a band of the Army’s Grenadier Regiment. The temple was decorated with more than 20 quintals of assorted flowers. At the time of opening of the doors of the shrine, flowers were also showered on pilgrims by a helicopter.

The doors of Yamunotri dham located in Uttarkashi district were also opened for the devotees at 7 am.

Thousands of devotees present in the temple premises chanted ‘Jai Maa Yamuna’ as its doors opened. The doors of Badrinath will open on Sunday.







