Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 4: Healthy First Monday For Sooraj Barjatya Film, Word of Mouth Rules

Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 4 Latest Update: The Sooraj Barjatya directorial seems to be scaling new heights every day. The film passes the Monday test with flying colours, and matches its first-day figures.

Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 4: Uunchai has gained tremendously from positive word of mouth. The film’s collection on Monday was equal to what it collected on its opening day. The Sooraj Barjatya‘s directorial garnered around Rs 1.75 crore nett on its first Monday which is a good collection considering it collected around Rs 1.81 crore on Friday when it hit the screens alongside other releases – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda.

Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra among others, is an inspirational story of hope and friendship. It has received a good critic rating and the audience has also given a thumbs up on social media. All this appreciation combined has helped Uunchai to scale new heights of success at the Box Office.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF UUNCHAI:

  1. Friday: Rs 1.81 crore
  2. Saturday: Rs 3.64 crore
  3. Sunday: Rs 4.71 crore
  4. Monday: Rs 1.75 crore
    Total: Rs 11.91 crore 

The film’s second real test after this Monday will take place on Friday when Drishyam 2 hits the screens.

Both films target the same set of family audiences and it will be interesting to see how Uunchai benefits more from the word of mouth on the weekdays. The film’s first-week collection is expected to be in the range of Rs 15-16 crore. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Uunchai!




Published Date: November 15, 2022 8:01 AM IST





Published Date: November 15, 2022 8:01 AM IST





