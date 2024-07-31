V. M. Muslunkar & Sons Unveils Arhah: A New Diamond Boutique in Mumbai

Arhah, a brand under the esteemed V. M. Muslunkar & Sons Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., celebrated the grand opening of its luxurious diamond boutique in Vile Parle East, Mumbai. The event marked a significant milestone in the jewelry industry, presenting a haven for those seeking timeless elegance and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Sagar Muslunkar, Director, V. M. Muslunkar & Sons, inugurated Arhah with mother and grandmother

The launch event, held on July 26, 2024, was an opulent affair that drew the citys elite, including prominent jewelers, fashion enthusiasts, and lifestyle journalists. The boutique, located at 301, Avenue 57, Ram Mandir Road, stands as a testament to Arhah’s commitment to luxury and quality, offering a meticulously curated selection of diamond jewelry that embodies sophistication and grace.

Arhah leans on the heritage of V. M. Muslunkar & Sons, a legacy jewelry house founded 75 years ago by VM Muslunkar, to build a niche for diamond and gemstone jewelry. The new brand combines the traditional craftsmanship of Muslunkar with contemporary design elements to cater to modern sensibilities.

Sagar Muslunkar, Director at V. M. Muslunkar & Sons Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., emphasized, “Arhah represents a fusion of tradition and modernity. Our new boutique is not just a store; its an experience. We aim to redefine luxury with every piece of jewelry, ensuring our customers receive nothing but the best.”

Every jewelry piece at Arhah is manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using the highest quality metals, diamonds, and gemstones. Each product is ethically sourced and undergoes rigorous quality checks before reaching the customer. This commitment to quality ensures that every piece of jewelry is not only beautiful but also responsibly made.

At Arhah, the emphasis is on creating a holistic experience for each customer. The boutique ensures personalized service by matching each customer with an executive who understands their exact needs and curates the catalogs and inventory accordingly. The boutique features an exclusive area for customers to comfortably select designs and a dressing room for bridal jewelry, where brides and their families can try the jewelry with their outfits in real-time. An in-house designer also works directly with customers to customize pieces to their exact specifications from start to end.

The diamond jewelry market in India has been witnessing substantial growth, with an estimated CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. This increasing demand for premium jewelry and the rising disposable income among consumers are key drivers of this growth. Mumbai, being a hub for luxury goods, presents a lucrative opportunity for brands like Arhah to establish a strong foothold.

Incorporating local culture and heritage into its designs, Arhah borrows from the experience and learnings of VMM while integrating contemporary elements. This approach ensures that the brand remains true to its roots while appealing to modern sensibilities. Future plans include hosting events based on holidays and participating in exhibitions to engage with the community and target audience.

About V. M. Muslunkar & Sons Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in Mumbai, V. M. Muslunkar & Sons Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. has been synonymous with excellence in jewelry craftsmanship for over 60 years. The brands legacy is built on a foundation of trust, quality, and innovation, making it a preferred choice for discerning customers.

About Arhah

Arhah, a brand under V. M. Muslunkar & Sons Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., is dedicated to creating exclusive and timeless diamond and gemstone jewelry. Blending traditional craftsmanship with modern designs, Arhah offers a unique and personalized shopping experience. Each piece is crafted with precision, ensuring the highest quality and ethical standards.

About Sagar Muslunkar

Sagar Muslunkar is the Director of V. M. Muslunkar & Sons Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. With a Masters Degree in Luxury Brand Management (Jewelry) from Birmingham City University and a Diploma in Gemology from the Gemological Institute of America, Sagar brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the brand. His vision is to blend the rich heritage of VMM with modern innovation to create jewelry that is both timeless and contemporary.