Padma Awards 2023: V P Appukuttan Poduvalm Awarded Padma Shri in Field of Social Work

V P Appukuttan Poduvalm Gandhian and Freedom Fighter from Payyanur has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Gandhian)

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), RRR movie composer MM Keeravaani, actress Raveena Ravi Tandon are among the 91 awardees of Padma Shri.

New Delhi: V P Appukuttan Poduvalm, Gandhian and Freedom Fighter from Payyanur has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work(Gandhian). Padma Shri also spelled Padma Shree, is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan. Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), RRR movie composer MM Keeravaani, and actress Raveena Ravi Tandon are among the 91 awardees of Padma Shri.

According to an official statement released on the eve of Republic Day, Yadav, medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis who returned from the US to serve in 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps, and noted architect Balkrishna Doshi were selected for the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

News Agency ANI tweeted, “#PadmaAwards2023 | V P Appukuttan Poduvalm Gandhian & Freedom Fighter from Payyanur awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Gandhian).”

#PadmaAwards2023 | V P Appukuttan Poduvalm Gandhian & Freedom Fighter from Payyanur awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Gandhian). pic.twitter.com/dDX5F5cgr7 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. “India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory,” he said.

Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory. #PeoplesPadma https://t.co/M6p4FWGhFU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2023

US-based mathematician Srinivas Varadhan was also selected for the Padma Vibhushan award. The others who were awarded include Munishwar Chander Dawar, a war veteran and doctor from Jabalpur, Ratan Chandra Kar, a retired government doctor from the Andamans; Hirabai Lobi, a Siddi tribal social worker; Ramkuiwangbe Newme, a Naga social worker; Janum Singh Soy, a tribal Ho language scholar; Dhaniram Toto, a Toto (Dengka) language preserver; Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar, a Kakinada based social worker; Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan, expert snake catchers from Irula tribe; Nekram Sharma, an organic farmer from Mandi; B Ramakrishna Reddy, an 80-year-old linguistics professor from Telangana and Tula Ram Upreti, a 98-year-old self-sustained small farmer.

President has approved conferment of 106 Padma awards

For 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes two people from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.

All You Need to Know About Padma Awards

Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.



