‘Vaccines Injecting Hope: A Travelling Exhibition Showcasing The Story Of India’s Battle With COVID

Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way of the world. An unprecedented pandemic for the generation, the virus spread like wildfire leaving the livelihood of everyone parched. Wearing masks, using sanitisers has now become the ‘ new normal.’ From the onset of the virus to the making of vaccines and more, the two years of COVID cannot be forgotten nor explained in mere words. A lot of sweat and blood went behind the making of the COVID-19 vaccine that is evades the plain eye.

In an endeavour to bring forth what went behind the journey, an amalgamation of art and science has exhibited a beautiful narration of it. An international travelling exhibition “Vaccines Injecting Hope” was inaugurated on November 15 by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs, Govt. of Indiaat National Science Centre, Delhi in the august presence of His Excellency Mr. Alex Ellis, High Commissioner, British High Commission in India, Mr. Scott McDonald, Chief Executive, British Council, Sir Ian Blatchford, Executive Director, Science Museum Group, London, Mr. A. D. Choudhury, Director General, NCSM and Ms. Mugdha Sinha, Joint Secretary (Museums), Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India.

Story of Modern Day Vaccine

Where vaccines took decades to be formulated, in this case, scientists of the World could, using modern techniques hitherto unknown and unused, devised several versions of an effective vaccine in less than a year of its appearance. The virus stood overpowered if not defeated. This exhibition curated by NCSM and the Science Museum Group of UK, tells us the story of the creation of a modern-day vaccine and its many facets, with its human side.

The exhibition has sections on ‘The Arrival of New Virus’, ‘Designing a New Vaccine’, ‘Trials, Results and Approvals’, ‘Scaling Up and Mass Production’, ‘Vaccine Rollout’, ‘Living with COVID’ and tells the story of the global effort to find new ways to develop vaccines at pandemic speed and look at vaccinations more broadly with a historical and contemporary view.

The exhibition showcases ‘Through the Lens’, an artwork commissioned by British Council and created through collaboration between Indian sculptor based in Delhi, Sushank Kumar, and a playwright in London, Nigel Townsend.

The exhibition has been developed by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) in collaboration with Science Museum, London and with support from Wellcome, UK, ICMR, India, NIV, Pune, Serum Institute of India, CSIR, AIIMS, NIBMG, Kalyani and various other research and scientific organisation.

Mobile Exhibition

Shri Arijit Dutta Choudhury, Director General of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), India said, “ This time we have added one Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) Bus to travel to the nearby areas of each location. The MSE Bus will mainly communicate the messages of the exhibition in rural areas. At the same time, I hope, the project will further strengthen the bond between the two leading Science Museums network in India & UK.”

Later, the exhibition will be on display at Raman Science Centre and Planetarium, Nagpur (August 5, 2023-December 31, 2023), Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai (February 10, 2024-July 28, 2024), Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru (September 7, 2024-February 28, 2025) and Science City, Kolkata (April 12, 2025-September 30, 2025), and is expected to reach out to more than 2 million people.



