Vaishali Takkar ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani Finally Arrested For Abetting Her Suicide

Vaishali Takkar suicide case update: Actor Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her home in Indore on Sunday. Now, three days after her death, Madhya Pradesh nabbed the man who has been accused of abetting the actor's suicide. Vaishali's ex-boyfriend Rahu Navlani, who was also her neighbour, was arrested by the police on Wednesday night after three days of search.

Rahul had gone absconding after the police recovered a suicide note from Vaishali's dead body in which she had named him and his family as the reason behind ending her life. As reported by NDTV, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra confirmed that the accused was arrested last night. However, his wife, Disha, is still on a run.

VAISHALI TAKKAR’S SUICIDE CASE: OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM POLICE COMMISSIONER

Speaking about the arrest, the commissioner told the channel, "The accused was a neighbour so he knew about the goings on and managed to escape…Teams were sent to different states, we even announced a reward. A lookout circular was issued. He is being questioned." He added that Navlani's phone and other electronic devices have been seized and the investigation continues.

After Vaishali took his name in her diary where she wrote a suicide note before taking his life, her brother also spoke about Rahul Navlani harassing her. While talking to the media after her death, he revealed that Rahul used to blackmail her and had even ended up breaking off her engagement with another man whom she was supposed to marry by the end of this year.

RAHUL NAVLANI WAS HARASSING VAISHALI TAKKAR

It is believed that Vaishali and Rahul’s fathers were business partners for a long time. The actor had started dating him during the pandemic after which the two broke up and he got married to someone else.

Vaishali was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in Indore. On Sunday morning, when her father and brother realised she hadn’t come out of her room for a long time, they rushed to see her and found her dead. She had worked in TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Sasural Simar Ka and was recently seen in Rakshabandhan alongside Nishant Malkani of Bigg Boss. May her soul rest in peace!