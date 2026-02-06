Who: Kimli Restaurant What: Love is in the Air When: 7th February to 14th February 2026 Time: 12:30 PM – 10:30 PM Where: 56, Purna Das Road, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata – 700029 Brief: Kimli Restaurant, the iconic name that introduced authentic Tangra Chinese cuisine to South Kolkata over 25 years ago, celebrates Valentine’s with a specially curated menu rooted in nostalgia and meant for sharing. Perfect for couples, friends, and families, it’s a timeless, old-school way to celebrate love—through generous plates and flavours that never fade. On the Menu: Signature favourites such as Khow Suey, Prawn Gai Sai, Dragon Chicken, and Mongolian Mei Fun, along with other classic preparations crafted to be shared and savoured together. Cost for Two: ₹600 plus taxes