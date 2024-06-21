VANCO’s Electrifying India Tour Hits Gurugram’s iluzn Club & Kitchen

Gurugrams premier nightlife hotspot, iluzn Club & Kitchen, will play host to the internationally acclaimed artist VANCO on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, at 10:00 PM, as part of his much-awaited India Tour. Hailing from Douglasdale, Johannesburg, South Africa, VANCO is a diverse DJ and producer, celebrated for his eclectic style and ability to infuse dance music with an African flair.

VANCO India Tour: Live Performance at iluzn Club & Kitchen

With a career that has taken him to some of the worlds most prestigious venues and festivals, VANCOs music transcends borders, captivating audiences with its unique blend of Afro-house and global influences. VANCO is a seasoned DJ who has been actively performing in various cities including Mumbai, Goa, and at iluzn in the northern region. As Gurgaons premier nightlife destination, iluzn offers an unparalleled atmosphere that combines luxury and excitement, making it the perfect venue for VANCOs electrifying performance.

VANCOs set will feature his signature Afro-house beats, mixed with contemporary electronic sounds, ensuring that the energy remains high and the dance floor packed. Joining him on stage will be the renowned DJ Mudit Gulati, adding an extra layer of excitement to the night.

This event is proudly sponsored by Jim Beam, adding an extra touch of class and excitement to the evening. Guests can look forward to exclusive Jim Beam beverage and promotions throughout the night.

Suman Bharti, Founder at iluzn Club & Kitchen, said, “We are thrilled to host the incredibly talented VANCO at iluzn Club & Kitchen as part of his India Tour. His unique blend of Afro-house and global influences is set to captivate our guests. This event perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing an unparalleled nightlife experience that combines luxury, excitement, and world-class entertainment. We cant wait to welcome VANCO and music enthusiasts from across the region for an unforgettable night of dancing, celebration, and pure revelry.”

The festivities will continue until 4 AM, giving guests plenty of time to immerse themselves in the music, dance, and celebrate the night away. The event will also showcase a collection of other well-known DJs from the Delhi-NCR circle, keeping the party vibe electrifying all night long.

In addition to the electrifying music, guests can indulge in a range of gourmet dishes crafted to perfection by expert chefs. From delectable appetizers to mouth-watering main courses, the menu is designed to satisfy diverse tastes. Complement your meal with signature drinks expertly mixed by skilled mixologists, and enjoy the flavors that perfectly match the vibrant ambiance of the club. iluzn is an emerging venue that caters to music enthusiasts, offering a space for live performances and events.

Tickets for this event are limited, so make sure to secure yours. Visit iluzns website at www.iluzn.com or contact them directly at 07875939393 for reservations and more information.

Dont miss your chance to experience VANCOs electrifying performance and the ultimate nightlife experience at iluzn Club & Kitchen.

About iluzn Club & Kitchen

iluzn, the club has been designed to offer a unique and immersive experience for partygoers. With expertise and passion, iluzn pushes the boundaries of imagination, setting a new standard for nightlife in the region. iluzn offers an unparalleled club experience, designed to transport guests into a realm of enchantment and illusion. Culinary excellence is paramount at iluzn, with a focus on serving tantalizing world cuisine. From delectable appetizers to mouth-watering main courses, each dish is crafted with passion and precision. Complemented by signature drinks expertly mixed by skilled mixologists, every flavor perfectly complements the vibrant ambiance.

iluzn prides itself on its commitment to diversity and inclusivity, providing a safe and welcoming space for all guests to express themselves freely. Proudly LGBTQ+ friendly, iluzn promotes an environment of acceptance and unity, making it the premier club in Gurgaon for inclusivity.

For more information, please visit website www.iluzn.com.