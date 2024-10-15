Home

News

Vande Bharat Express longest route is from Delhi to…., total distance covered is…

Indian Railways introduced Vande Bharat trains on Delhi-Patna route during festive rush of Diwali and Chhath to meet the increased demand. Check fare and timings of Vande Bharat trains.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Vande Bharat Express longest route is from Delhi to…., total distance covered is…

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Train: Vande Bharat Express trains are quickly becoming popular among passengers. These trains promise comfort and quicker travel times to their destinations. The Indian Railways is also introducing Vande Bharat trains on major routes, taking passenger convenience into account. A long wait ended when the railways launched the Vande Bharat train on the Delhi-Patna route. This train features chair car seating instead of the sleeper option. The service has been introduced during the festive rush of Diwali and Chhath to meet the increased demand. The Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat is one of the notable trains in operation. Recognized as the longest Vande Bharat route, it covers a distance of 994 kilometers and completes the journey in record time.

02252 Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Train: 994 Kms In Just … Hours

With Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat train, the fleet of semi-high-speed trains on the route has been increased. The train can cover 994 kms in just 11.5 hours over eight journeys.

The current record-holder for the longest Vande Bharat route is the New Delhi-Varanasi stretch which goes for 771 kilometers and takes roughly 8 hours to navigate. But a new special service just raised the bar even higher. The first Vande Bharat Express, which kicked off on February 15, 2019, with a ceremonial launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the New Delhi-Varanasi route, has been surpassed.

02252 Vande Bharat Train’s Sleeper Version

Currently, Vande Bharat trains primarily operate on the same routes as the former Shatabdi trains, offering only seating arrangements. However, Indian Railways is planning on launching a sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express in the near future.

02252 Vande Bharat Train’s Fare

On the Delhi-Patna route, you can secure a spot in the SC chair car for ₹2,575, while the AC executive chair car will set you back ₹4,655. Don’t worry about food as it’s already included in your fare.

02252 Vande Bharat Train Timing And Major Stops

The Tejas Express shares its route with the Vande Bharat train, traversing the same stretch. The Vande Bharat train embarks on its journey from New Delhi at 8:25 AM, journeying until it reaches Patna at 8:30 PM. After a restful night, the train once again sets on its travel from Patna at 7:30 AM, ensuring its passengers are back in Delhi by 7:35 PM. Major stops throughout the travel are: – Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj, and bustling Kanpur Central.











