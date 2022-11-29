Vaping And Smoking Would Lead To Fertility Issues In Young Men

Vape side effects: There are several ways by which smoking can negatively impact your sperm health.

Smoking is injurious to health is something that we have heard several times as it can negatively affect the functioning of your respiratory system but can smoking also impact your fertility? A lot of experts would suggest that it can. Many of us have also heard that female fertility can be negatively impacted due to smoking, but few know fertility too can be affected by smoking. The toxins that are found in cigarettes affect your overall health along with your respiratory system and that also includes your reproductive system. Dr. Suparna Bhattacharya from Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Kolkata gives us details on what causes infertility in men and how.

Here’s how Vapin/Smoking causes infertility in men

There are several ways by which smoking can negatively impact your sperm health. Let’s look at how it happens:

Sperm concentration: It refers to the number of sperms found in a measured quantity of semen and surprisingly there is a 23% decrease in the number of sperms found in men who smoke. Sperm DNA: Sperms found in men who smoke are found to be more fragmented and such DNA-damaged sperm can lead to several problems related to fertilization, embryo development, implantation, etc. and it also increases the risk of miscarriage and birth defects. Sperm Morphology: Men who smoke regularly are found to have less number of healthy-shaped sperms than nonsmokers. A weirdly shaped sperm may not be able to swim or move properly to be able to be fertilized with an egg. Sperm motility: A 13% decrease was found in sperm motility in men who regularly smoke. Sperm motility determines a sperm’s ability to move and having less motile sperm can make it difficult for them to move and fuse with the egg.

Conclusion:

Yes, smoking can reduce your semen health but that always does not cause infertility for men who are already on the borderline of infertility, smoking can give them that last push. Quitting smoking is always a good idea for you as it will improve your sperm health and will also increase your chances of success if you are planning to go for fertility treatment. And it has been seen that quitting smoking does improve your sperm health. Ask your doctor for recommendations and guidance.



