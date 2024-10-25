Varanasi Court dismisses Hindu side’s plea for additional ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

Home

The Hindu side claimed that there is a 100-foot Shivling present under the central dome and requested a 4×4 feet excavation and an ASI survey at the Gyanvapi complex and present its report in the court, but the Senior Division Fast Track Court of Varanasi has rejected their application.

The Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Fast Track Court, Varanasi on Friday dismissed the Hindu side’s plea for an additional survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Gyanvapi complex.

Hindu side advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi said, “The court has rejected our application for an additional survey of the protection of the whole Gyanvapi area by the ASI… We will go to the High Court against this decision…within the time limitation, within 30 days.”

Meanwhile, Hindu side Advocate Rastogi said that he is upset over the decision, adding that they will go to the High Court on an immediate basis.

“This decision is against the rules and facts. I am upset with this and will go to the upper court and challenge it… According to the order of 8.4.2021, a 5-member committee was to be appointed to the ASI for the survey, in which one person would have been of the minority community and an expert from the central university. All of them had to conduct the ASI survey. The previous survey was done only by the ASI. The High Court had confirmed that the survey was not in compliance with that order (of 8.4.2021)… We will go to the High Court on an immediate basis,” the Hindu side Advocate said.

Hindu Side lawyer Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said that they will go to the district court or High Court for revision against the order.

“The civil court has rejected and the order is also out… We will go to the district court for revision against this order… The ASI survey of almost all areas is complete but a survey of some places where the machines could not reach is remaining… Hence, an additional survey was demanded… We will go to the Civil Court and succeed. The survey will take place… We will make sure that the survey every inch of the temple complex takes place… This is not a setback… We have already presented all the evidence… There is the district court, High Court, all the paths are open yet,” Chaturvedi said.

This case of Lord Visheshwar vs Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid Committee has been going on since 1991. The Hindu side had sought permission to give the right to worship and build a temple within the Gyanvapi premises.

The case was filed regarding the construction of a new temple in Gyanvapi and granting Hindus the right to worship. The case has been pending for 33 years, and today the lawyer for the Muslim side concluded their arguments.












