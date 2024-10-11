NationalPolitics

Varanasi pays tribute to Ratan Tata during Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat

The veteran industrialist Ratan Tata took his last breath at the age 86 on the midnight of October 9 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. A large crowd at Varanasi’s Dashashwamedh Ghat lit diyas in remembrance of him during the Ganga Aarti.

Varanasi pays tribute to Ratan Tata during Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat

Varanasi: A large crowd assembled at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to pay homage to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata during the Ganga Aarti. The devotees lit diyas and offered prayers in remembrance of Tata’s legendary life, legacy, and his contributions to Indian industry and philanthropy.

The atmosphere was filled with reverence and gratitude as people remembered Ratan Tata’s contributions to the nation not just for his visionary leadership but also for his deep commitment to social causes. Tata took his last breath at the age 86 on the midnight of October 9 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

His final rites were conducted with full state honors on Thursday evening at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai. His stepmother Simone Tata and close associate Shantanu Naidu attended the ceremony, along with his beloved adopted stray dog, Goa, who was also brought to pay respects. 

He served as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012, after which he was named Chairman Emeritus. In 2008, he was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award.

The Tata Group flourished globally under his leadership, acquiring iconic brands such as Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley. His strong dedication to innovation and sustainability has been a great inspiration for the entrepreneurs of the new generation.

(With ANI Inputs)





