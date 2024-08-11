NationalPolitics

Varanasi To Get Fifth Vande Bharat Train Soon, Check Route, Ticket Price, Coaches And Other Details Here

Two of these trains run on the Patna-Delhi route, one on the Varanasi-Lucknow route, and another on the Varanasi-Ranchi route.

UP Vande Bharat Express
Vande Bharat Express: देश के लगभग सभी राज्यों को वंदे भारत ट्रेन की सौगात मिल चुकी है. फिलहाल देशभर में 50 से ज्यादा वंदे भारत ट्रेनें देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में पटरी पर दौड़ रही हैं. 5 अगस्त 2024 तक, 51 वंदे भारत ट्रेनें सेवा में हैं. इनमें 17 ट्रेनें 16-डिब्बे वाली हैं. वहीं, 34 ट्रेनें 8 बोगी वाली हैं. उत्तर प्रदेश को अब तक 4 वंदे भारत ट्रेनें मिल चुकी हैं और पांचवीं जल्द ही मिलने वाली हैं.

New Delhi: Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to get its fifth Vande Bharat train soon. According to the repots, the new train will feature eight fully air-conditioned coaches. At present, there are four Vande Bharat trains operating to and from Varanasi.

Gaurav Dixit, the Station Director of Cantt Railway Station, announced plans to introduce a new Vande Bharat Train to enhance passenger convenience and improve connectivity. It is important to note that the exact route has yet to be determined but it will be finalised soon.

The train, which will have a seating capacity of 600, aims to offer better facilities for travelers.

Currently, four Vande Bharat trains operate from Varanasi. Two of these trains run on the Patna-Delhi route, one on the Varanasi-Lucknow route, and another on the Varanasi-Ranchi route. A new Vande Bharat train is expected to be introduced, connecting Varanasi to Howrah via Patna.





