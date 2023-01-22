Home

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 11: Thalapathy Vijay’s Family Actioner Heads Closer to PS-1 And Vikram’s Overseas Business – Check Report

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 11: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna starrer family action-drama Varisu continues with its decent theatrical run at the box office. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial is maintaining its strong hold despite stiff competition from Ajith Kumar’s heist action-thriller Thunivu. The Vijay-Rashmika action-drama has been well received as it was released on the Pongal week. Being a festive release, the film has turned out to be a treat for movie buffs as it has created a box office record at overseas as well. Varisu has collected £805k in UK, making it the third highest grossing Tollywood movie after Ponniyin Selvan-1 and Vikram as reported by Ahimsa Entertainment. The film has garnered around Rs 6.5 Crore Net on its eleventh day in India.

CHECK OUT THIS VIRAL TWEET ON VARISU’S UK BOX OFFICE COLLECTION:

#ThalapathyVijay’s unmatched craze continues as #Varisu make waves at the UK box office, earning over £805k in its second week of release. It is now the 3rd highest grossing Tamil film of all time (behind ‘PS1’ & ‘Vikram’). Ella edamum namma records dhan! 🔥🙌😏 pic.twitter.com/RkkmkXB8Ht — Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) January 22, 2023

THALAPATHY VIJAY’S ACTION-DRAMA STORMS THE WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE

Varisu’s ten-day collection in India stood at Rs 135.20 Crore Net as reported by Sacnilk. The film has achieved a worldwide gross of over Rs 240 Crore at the box office, as reported by Bollymoviereviewz. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer’s gross earnings in Tamil Nadu and overseas are Rs 99.7 Crore and Rs 76.1 Crore respectively. Based on the box office estimates given below, Varisu overall revenue is around Rs 141 Crore Net.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF VARISU AFTER 9 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 26.7 Crore

Thursday: Rs 11.55 Crore

Friday: Rs 10.1 Crore

Saturday: Rs 18.4 Crore

Sunday: Rs 20.5 Crore

Monday: Rs 17 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 15.55 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 7 Crore

Thursday: Rs 5.30 Crore

Friday: Rs 4.2 Crore

Saturday: Rs 6.5 Crore

Total Collection: Rs 141.75 Crore

Prakash Raj plays the antagonist in the film starring

Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Shyaam, Srikanth, Prabhu, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha and others in crucial roles.

