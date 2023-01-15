Varisu Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay

- Home
Varisu Box Office Collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna’s action drama won’t stop rolling. A look at state-wise and day-wise earning report
Varisu Box Office Collection Day 4: Varisu starting Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna had an excellent Saturday in Tamil Nadu and other states. The Pongal blockbuster had superb collections in spite of clashing with Ajith Kumar’s Varisu at the box office. The film crossed over Rs 119 crore worldwide (Rs 42 crore from overseas and Rs 77 crore from India). Apart from India, in North America also, Varisu is racing towards a million mark.
Varisu stars Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Shaam, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu Sundar, Yogi Babu, and Prabhu Ganesan in key roles. In Karnataka, APTG, Tamil Nadu, Rest of India, Varisu has crossed Rs 77 crore so far. Due to the weekend and Pongal festival, the film has earned Rs 20.5 crore, there’s 76.77 percent growth seen on day 4.
VARISU BOX OFFICE COLLECTION STATE-WISE
|Days
|Karnataka
|APTG
|Tamil Nadu
|Kerala
|Rest Of India
|Total
|Day 1 – Wednesday
|Rs 5.6 Cr
|Rs 0.2 Cr
|Rs 20.1 Cr
|Rs 4.4 Cr
|Rs 1.1 Cr
|Rs 31.4 Cr
|Day 2 – Thursday
|Rs 1.05 Cr
|Rs 0.05 Cr
|Rs 11.2 Cr
|Rs 0.8 Cr
|Rs 0.4 Cr
|Rs 13.5 Cr
|Day 3 – Friday
|Rs 0.8 Cr
|Rs 0.25 Cr
|Rs 9.1 Cr
|Rs 0.45 Cr
|Rs 1 Cr
|Rs 11.6 Cr
|Day 4 – Saturday
|Rs 1.6 Cr
|Rs 5.6 Cr
|Rs 11.2 Cr
|Rs 0.7 Cr
|Rs 1.4 Cr
|Rs 20.5 Cr
|Total Earnings
|Rs 9.05 Cr
|Rs 6.1 Cr
|Rs 51.6 Cr
|Rs 6.35 Cr
|Rs 3.9 Cr
|Rs 77 Cr
Source: Sacnilk
Varisu’s Telugu version was released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on January 14 and the numbers are expected to grow more in the coming days.
Published Date: January 15, 2023 12:10 PM IST
