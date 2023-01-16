Varisu Box Office Collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club in India

Home

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club in India – Check Day-Wise Report

Varisu Box Office Collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is on a roll in India by finally crossing the benchmark of Rs 100 crore after its extended first weekend at the Box Office. The film’s fifth-day collection remains in the range of Rs 24-26 crore which is a fabulous figure to achieve on a Sunday. The Vamshi directorial has been doing well at the ticket window despite a straight clash with Thala Ajith’s Thunivu, which has also entered the Rs 100 crore club in India after its first Sunday.

Varisu has been running wild in Tamil Nadu as well as in Kerala. The film was released in Hindi on Friday and has attracted a good amount from the North. The collections are expected to see a drop now that Monday is here and the Pongal+Makar Sankranti festival weekend is over.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF VARISU IN INDIA

Wednesday: Rs 29.75 crore Thursday: Rs 12 crore Friday: Rs 12 crore Saturday: Rs 23 crore Sunday: Rs 24-26 crore (early estimate)

Total: 100.25-102.25 crore (early estimate)

Varisu is now the sixth film starring Vijay to have crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark at the Box Office. Interestingly, there are only nine Rs 100 crore grossers in Tamil Nadu, of which five belong to Vijay, and if Varisu does Rs 100 crore in TN, it would become the sixth for the actor in his home state as well.

Meanwhile, Thunivu has also crossed the same benchmark in India after its first extended weekend. Both films are running neck-to-neck in theatres with the shows starting as early as 5 am in many areas.

