Love looks like care. This Valentine’s Day, VARON invites families to show love in a way that helps loved ones breathe easier—at home and on the go. NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — VARON, a trusted provider of respiratory care solutions, today announced its Valentine’s Day Sale, a limited-time event designed to celebrate love through meaningful, health-forward gifts. Centered on comfort, mobility, and peace of mind, the event offers thoughtful savings across VARON’s lineup of portable oxygen concentrator and home oxygen concentrator options without losing sight of what matters most: care that supports daily breathing needs. “Love looks like care,” said VARON CEO. “For many people, that means choosing products that help loved ones stay active, comfortable, and confident. This Valentine’s Day, we’re making it easier to give a gift that truly supports well-being.” Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a gift that reflects lasting care, not just a single moment. Valentine’s Day: Where Love, Care, and Health Meet Valentine’s Day is often about romance, but at its heart, it’s about care. For many people, love shows up in quieter ways—checking in, offering support, and making daily life a little easier. Health-focused gifts, such as a reliable home oxygen concentrator or a lightweight oxygen concentrator, can be a powerful expression of that care, supporting comfort and independence long after the holiday has passed. VARON’s Valentine’s Day event is designed around this idea: that caring for someone’s breathing is caring for their quality of life. Valentine’s Day Offers Designed to Support Everyday Breathing To make essential respiratory care more accessible, VARON is offering holiday pricing across its official store. All discounts are automatically applied at checkout for a simple, stress-free experience.
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.varoninc.com SOURCE Varon oxygen concentrator
- 18% Sitewide Discount across the entire VARON range
- Free $30 VARON Gift Card with any machine purchase
- Up to 40% Off Featured Products, available for a limited time
- VP-8 Lite Portable Oxygen Concentrator
A compact, lightweight oxygen concentrator with adjustable pulse flow and dual oxygen delivery modes, designed to support consistent oxygen needs during daily activities.
- VP-6 Continuous Flow Portable Oxygen Concentrator
Provides adjustable continuous flow oxygen with a built-in nebulizer function, supporting dependable care at home or while staying active.
- VP-8G Ultra Portable Oxygen Concentrator
Ultra-lightweight and easy to operate, offering multiple pulse flow settings and a large replaceable battery for flexible, everyday use.
- VH-2 Pro Home Oxygen Concentrator
Designed for home comfort with adjustable continuous flow, nebulization support, and an intuitive LED control panel.
- Serene 3 and Serene 5 Home Oxygen Concentrators
Medical-grade oxygen purity, quiet operation, and smooth mobility for consistent home-based respiratory support.
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.varoninc.com SOURCE Varon oxygen concentrator
Source link
Leave a Reply