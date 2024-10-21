Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Enhances Firefighting Capabilities with MAGIRUS 64 Meter Turntable Ladder

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has taken a significant step to strengthen its firefighting infrastructure with the addition of the MAGIRUS 64 Meter Turntable Ladder (TTL-M64L). This state-of-the-art equipment will greatly enhance the corporation’s ability to tackle fire emergencies in tall buildings, improve victim rescue efforts, and support effective fire mitigation strategies.

MAGIRUS TTL M64L in Vasai

The TTL-M64L is designed to reach buildings up to 21 stories or higher, overcoming one of the biggest challenges firefighters face-access to tall structures. Key features include an advanced jacking system and computerised stabilisation technology, which ensure minimal vibrations even with fast movements and wind velocity, making it a crucial asset in emergency situations.

As Vasai Virar continues to develop, with an increasing number of high-rise buildings, the MAGIRUS TTL-M64L will play a crucial role in high-rise firefighting and rescue operations. Additionally, the narrow roads and congested areas of VVMC present unique challenges, but the compact design and versatility of the TTL-M64LL allow it to operate efficiently in such environments. This will enable better response times during fire emergencies, significantly improving the city’s firefighting and rescue capabilities.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Anil Kumar Pawar, Municipal Commissioner of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, said, “The safety of our residents is our top priority, and this new addition to our fleet ensures that we are better prepared for emergencies. With the MAGIRUS TTL-M64L, we can now respond more effectively to fire incidents in high-rise buildings and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

MAGIRUS, the German company behind this cutting-edge vehicle, has been a global leader in firefighting solutions since its founding in 1864. The brand is synonymous with innovation, providing some of the most advanced and comprehensive firefighting equipment in the world. The addition of the MAGIRUS TTL-M64L to VVMC’s fleet marks a milestone in upgrading the city’s emergency response capabilities.

The vehicle was delivered to the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation on 16 October 2024 by Unicare Emergency Equipment, MAGIRUS’s partner in India.

Clint Pereira, Managing Director of Unicare Emergency Equipment, added, “We are very happy to see the MAGIRUS TTL-M64L join the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation’s fleet. In an emergency situation, when people need to be rescued, the reliable functioning of infrastructure and equipment is paramount. The MAGIRUS name is synonymous with quality and innovation, when it comes to emergency equipment, there can be no compromise.”

In addition to the new ladder, Unicare Emergency Equipment also conducted its first demo of two advanced robotic firefighting products at the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation. The MAGIRUS TAF-35, a turbine-aided robotic technology, with an ability to create water mist with a reach of 60 to 70 metres. The second product, MAGIRUS WOLF R1, is a robotic firefighting unit designed for hazardous situations where human intervention is too dangerous.

About Unicare Emergency Equipment Pvt Ltd.

ââUnicare Emergency Equipment has been a leading provider of industrial safety solutions since 1981. Weve grown from specialising in emergency eye/face wash and drench showers to offering a comprehensive portfolio across various segments like fall protection, fire fighting, and more. We manufacture and export our line of products as well as partner with leading global safety & fire companies to bring best in class safety solutions to India.

Website: unicaresafety.com.