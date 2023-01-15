Home

Ved Box Office Collection: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’souza’s Romantic-Drama Becomes Second-Highest Earning Marathi Film Post Sairat

Ved Box Office Collection: Ved (2022), starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza has created a new milestone at box office for Marathi cinema. The film marks the directorial debut of Ritesh, co-starring his wife Genelia. The Marathi romantic-drama has garnered around Rs 44.9 Crore at the box office. Ved has become the second-highest grossing Marathi film ever after Sairat (2016). Ved collected Rs 2.72 Crore on Saturday and is expected to fare well on Sunday as well. Ritesh is being lauded not just for his acting prowess, but his direction as well. The actor has earlier won the National Award in Special Jury category for his Marathi movie Lai Bhaari (2014).

VED CREATES NEW MILESTONE AT MARATHI BOX OFFICE

The Ritesh-Genelia starrer romantic-drama is a remake of the Telugu film, Majili. Ved already earned Rs 33.42 Crore within its first two weekends. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s total collection is Rs 44.92 Crore. Ved has created a milestone for Marathi box office, since, it was made on a budget of around Rs 15 Crore.

CHECK OUT THIS TWEET BY TRADE ANALYST TARAN ADARSH:

#Marathi film #Ved is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSING #Marathi film, after #Sairat… As expected, biz doubles on [third] Sat [vis-à-vis Fri], expect big gains on Sun again… This one refuses to SLOW DOWN… [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 44.92 cr. pic.twitter.com/fTBULiGa8l — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2023

Ved was released on December 30, 2022 and has a guest appearance by Salman Khan in the song Ved Lavlay.

