VEEBA Marks Remarkable Growth and Innovation, Celebrates 10-year Milestone by Introducing its New Packaging

Keeping the diverse product portfolio of VEEBA in mind, this fresh packaging is aimed at creating categorisation in products

The brand enjoys 300+ product variants catering to diverse consumer preferences and culinary needs

VEEBA, Indias leading and rapidly expanding food brand, proudly marks its remarkable journey of ten years, characterized by unparalleled growth, relentless innovation, and resounding success. With a deep-rooted presence in over 700 cities across the nation and a diverse portfolio of 330+ products, VEEBA has achieved a remarkable feat, approaching 1000 crore~ brand.

Celebrating 10 Years of VEEBA

Guided by the visionary leadership of Mr.Viraj Bahl, Founder and Managing Directorof VEEBA, the brands journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Reflecting on this milestone, Viraj Bahl stated, “As we celebrate a remarkable decade of VEEBAs journey, we reflect upon the incredible milestones that have paved our path to success. From humble beginnings to becoming an almost 1000+ crore company, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. ”

He further added, “Our commitment to innovation and excellence has been the driving force behind our growth, and as we introduce new packaging designed to enhance the product experience, were adding yet another layer of value to our offerings. This milestone isnt just about numbers but the passion, dedication, and collective effort of our 2000+ member team and partners and their unwavering support.”

We are 10 and we are just getting started

YouTube Video: www.youtube.com/watchv=3n84CmWlxFI

With over 150,000 points of sale, VEEBA has firmly established its presence as a frontrunner in the food industry. The brands commitment to quality control is evident through its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spanning 500,000+ sq. ft. across two plants in Neemrana and Keshwana, Rajasthan. A team of 80+ food technologists upholds the brands reputation for excellence. The brands R&D center in Gurgaon, housing a team of 30+ chefs and many food scientists, is responsible for driving culinary innovation.

VEEBAs decade-long success is underpinned by crafting innovative products tailored to the Indian palate, achieving unprecedented growth, and commanding substantial market share across categories including salad dressings, mayonnaise, spreads, and culinary sauces. Anchored in meeting dynamic consumer preferences, VEEBA steadfastly delivers offerings of the highest quality.

In honor of this milestone, VEEBA introduces a refreshed packaging design, simplifying product categorization and serving as a wellspring of culinary inspiration. The packaging heralds a new era of ingredient transparency, providing consumers with creative recipes and ideas. By scanning the QR code, customers unlock a treasure trove of recipes, elevating culinary experiences. The packaging prominently showcases ingredients, empowering informed choices.

Further validating its reputation, VEEBA has received the AmbitionBox #BestPlacesToWork in India Awards 2022 accolade. With unwavering dedication to innovation, quality assurance, and extraordinary growth, VEEBAs captivating product spectrum encompasses ketchup, mayonnaise, dressings, sauces, spreads, dips, nut butter, sweet toppings, and ready-to-cook sauces. Accessible through General Trade, Modern Trade, and E-commerce channels, VEEBAs influence flourishes in the dynamic food industry landscape.

About VEEBA

Founded in 2013 by Mr. Viraj Bahl, Veeba is Indias innovative food brand, a star in condiments and sauces. With a commitment to culinary delight and wellness, Veeba offers an array of sauces, spreads, dips, nut butter, sweet toppings, and ready-to-cook sauces. Catering to diverse tastes, products are available via General Trade, Modern Trade, and E-commerce. A partner to top fast-food chains and restaurants, Veeba collaborates with names like Burger King, Dominos Pizza, Yum Restaurants and more. Veeba operates two expansive production facilities in Rajasthan, serving over 700 cities across India. Looking ahead, Veeba aims to expand its product range, strengthen retail presence, and set the standard for Indian ketchup, sauces, and condiments.

Website: www.veeba.in.

Like this: Like Loading...