Vegetable Idli Recipe: How to Cook Tasty, Healthy And Easy Vegetable Recipe at Home – Celebrity Chef Reveals!

Vegetable Idli Recipe: Making your everyday meal healthier and tastier is the goal that every cook wants to achieve. Whether it’s your father’s special weekend recipe or your mother’s irresistible traditional food item, you want the best of both worlds. To add more to your eating joys in life, we bring a very healthy and absolutely tasty ‘vegetable idli’ recipe which is just too easy to make. All you need is focus for 20 minutes. Here you go!

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Soaking Time: Nil

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Makes: 4 to 6

EASY AND QUICK IDLI RECIPE – INGREDIENTS

½ kilo idli batter

¾ cup mixed boiled vegetables (green peas, carrots, yellow corn)

1 tsp oil

Salt and chili powder to taste

Oil for greasing the idli moulds to serve

Green idli chutney and sambhar

HOW TO COOK VEGETABLE IDLI AT HOME? CHECK THE RECIPE HERE:

In a vessel heat the oil, and add the vegetables, salt, and chilli powder to taste. Sauté for ½ a minute. Allow the vegetables to cool. Mix the vegetables with the idli batter. Grease the idli moulds with oil. Pour the batter into the idli moulds. Steam in the cooker for 8 to minutes till well done and soft. Serve hot with chutney and sambhar.

— Recipe by celebrity chef Renu Dalal



