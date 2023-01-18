Vegetable Idli Recipe: How to Cook Tasty, Healthy And Easy Vegetable Recipe at Home
From eating it for breakfast, as your evening snack, or pairing it with curry for your lunch, you can cook vegetable idli at home and have it anytime of the day. Follow the recipe here.
Vegetable Idli Recipe: Making your everyday meal healthier and tastier is the goal that every cook wants to achieve. Whether it’s your father’s special weekend recipe or your mother’s irresistible traditional food item, you want the best of both worlds. To add more to your eating joys in life, we bring a very healthy and absolutely tasty ‘vegetable idli’ recipe which is just too easy to make. All you need is focus for 20 minutes. Here you go!
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
- Soaking Time: Nil
- Cooking Time: 15 minutes
- Makes: 4 to 6
EASY AND QUICK IDLI RECIPE – INGREDIENTS
- ½ kilo idli batter
- ¾ cup mixed boiled vegetables (green peas, carrots, yellow corn)
- 1 tsp oil
- Salt and chili powder to taste
- Oil for greasing the idli moulds to serve
- Green idli chutney and sambhar
HOW TO COOK VEGETABLE IDLI AT HOME? CHECK THE RECIPE HERE:
- In a vessel heat the oil, and add the vegetables, salt, and chilli powder to taste.
- Sauté for ½ a minute.
- Allow the vegetables to cool.
- Mix the vegetables with the idli batter.
- Grease the idli moulds with oil.
- Pour the batter into the idli moulds.
- Steam in the cooker for 8 to minutes till well done and soft.
- Serve hot with chutney and sambhar.
— Recipe by celebrity chef Renu Dalal
Published Date: January 18, 2023 1:05 PM IST
