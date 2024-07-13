Home

Vegetable Prices In Assam Skyrocket As Crops Damaged By Floods, Adding To Woes Of People

A vegetable seller mentioned that the prices of vegetables are soaring due to floods and rainfall.

Guwahati: Even as the flood situation in Assam improves, people face problems due to the market spike in vegetable prices. According to traders, the prices of vegetables have soared due to the flood in Assam.

Ashok, a vegetable seller, told news agency ANI that the flood damaged vegetables and crops in many areas of the state and now the vegetables are coming from outside the state.

“All vegetable prices have increased due to the flood. The prices are increasing day by day. The price range of vegetables has increased. This also affects the common people, as well as the small traders,” Ashok, said.

Nitya Biswas, another vegetable seller, mentioned that the prices of vegetables are soaring due to floods and rainfall. This extreme weather has caused significant crop damage, leading to higher prices for staples like tomatoes, onions, and potatoes.

Khalilur Rahman, a customer said, “We are common people who are facing lots of problems due to the hike of vegetable prices.”

The flood situation in Assam is gradually improving, but it remains challenging. Over 12.33 lakh people in 24 districts are still affected, and more than 32,924 hectares of crop area have been submerged. The state continues to work on relief and recovery efforts to support those impacted.

With seven more deaths reported, the total death toll due to floods has touched 90, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The floods have affected over 12.33 lakh people across 24 districts, with significant impacts on both human and animal populations.

“Five people died in a boat capsize incident in Goalpara district while one the people drowned in flood waters in Nagaon and Jorhat district. With this total death toll has increased to 90 so far,” said the flood report of ASDMA.

The flood situation in the state has seen slight improvement, but over 1.23 million people across 24 districts remain affected by the deluge.

2406 villages under 75 revenue villages and 32924.32 hectares of crop area are still under water.

The affected districts are Cachar, Dhubri, Nagaon, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Goalpara, Jorhat, Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Darrang, Majuli, Biswanath, Hailakandi, Bongaigaon, South Salmara, Chirang, Tinsukia, Kamrup (M).

3,18,326 people are affected in Dhubri district followed by 1,48,609 people in Cachar, 95,277 people in Golaghat, 88,120 people in Nagaon, 83125 people in Goalpara, 82,494 in Majuli, 73,662 people in Dhemaji, 63,400 people in South Salmara district.

The water levels of many rivers in the state are now receding, but the water level of Brahmaputra River is still flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Dhubri, Burhidihing River at Chenimari (Khowang), Disang River at Nanglamuraghat and Kushiyara River at Karimganj.

