Home

News

Assam Flood: Vehicle Speed Limits to Be Regulated on National Highway 715, Safety Measures Issued

In view of the current flood-like situation in Assam, the office of the sub-divisional magistrate, Kaliabor has asked the residents to regulate the speed of vehicles.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Assam Rifles personnel rescue stranded civilians and provide relief to the flood devastated villages of Namsai and Changlang as part of ‘Operation Saviour’, on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Assam: The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated with more than 6.44 lakh people in 19 districts being affected. Following incessant rainfall in the past few days in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, many rivers overflow, and the water level of Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Subansiri River at Badatighat, Dikhou river at Sivasagar, Disang river at Nanglamuraghat, Burhidihing river at Chenimari Khowang, Jia-Bharali river at Nt Road Crossing, Beki river at Road Bridge, Kushiyara river is flowing above danger level at Karimganj. Meanwhile, in view of the current flood-like situation in Assam, the office of the sub-divisional magistrate, Kaliabor has asked the residents to regulate the speed of vehicles in the said area including the stretch of the National Highway 37(New NH-715) to safeguard the lives of wild animals as well as of the passengers.

The move has been taken to safeguard the lives of wild animals as well as of the passengers. “flood level in Brahmaputra river has reported above danger level and that during the high flood season, the wild animals of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve have a natural tendency to migrate towards the Karbi Anglong Hills crossing National Highway-37 (New NH-715) and also that during such migration, the marooned animals fall prey on the hands of miscreants and possibility of injury and death due to vehicular hit cannot be ruled out,” reads the official order.

Assam: Addl District Magistrate, Kalibor issues order as heavy rainfall and flood situation maroons animals creating of possibility of injury and death due to vehicular hit. “Speed of vehicles of any type must not exceed 20 or 40 km per hour as and where the same has been… pic.twitter.com/DhpMhjQkEZ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Assam Flood: Vehicle Speed Limits to Be Regulated on National Highway 715, Safety Measures Issued

Speed of vehicles of any type must not exceed 20 or 40 KMs per hour as and where the same has been prescribed on the stretch of the National Highway 715 (Old NH-37). Police, Para Military Forces, Armed Forces, Forest Officials/Guards, Security Personnel to VIPs on duty, Ambulances carrying critically ill patients Officials and medical officers and para-medical staff on medical emergency duties are exempted from the purview of this order. “In view of emergent nature of the situation, this order is passed ex-parte under section 163 (2) of the of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall continue until further order,” reads the order.

“Any person aggrieved due to this order may approach the undersigned, with a just cause and in writing, for exemption/rescind alteration of this order under Section 163 (5) of the of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. In the event of any violation of this prohibitory order, action will be taken u/s 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against the violators,” reads the order.











