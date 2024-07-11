Vels University and INTI International Join Hands for a Transformative Dual Degree MBA Program at Affordable Fees

Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS), India, and INTI International University, Malaysia, are pleased to announce the launch of a Dual Degree MBA Program. INTI University is globally recognized, ranked 516th in the World QS Ranking, and this collaboration marks a significant advancement in higher education cooperation between two esteemed institutions.

Vels University Founder Chancellor Dr.Ishari.K.Ganesh exchanges MOU with INTI International University (Malaysia) for dual Degree MBA program

The Dual Degree MBA Program offers students a unique opportunity to earn two prestigious MBA degrees concurrently: one from VISTAS, India, and another from INTI International University, Malaysia. This innovative program is designed to provide aspiring business leaders with a comprehensive learning experience by leveraging the strengths and expertise of both institutions.

Students enrolled in the program will undertake two semesters of study in India at VISTAS followed by two semesters at INTI International University, Malaysia. This structure allows students to benefit from diverse perspectives and best practices in business education from both countries, preparing them for global career opportunities and competitive salary packages.

Key Benefits of the Dual Degree MBA Program:

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Two Prestigious MBA Degrees: Gain a competitive edge in the global job market with dual credentials.

International Exposure: Experience diverse cultures, business practices, and economic environments in India and Malaysia.

Comprehensive Curriculum: Engage in a curriculum that covers the latest trends and practices in global business management.

Industry Connections: Benefit from strong industry ties and internship opportunities in both countries.

Affordable MBA Fees: Access world-class education at a fraction of the cost of similar programs in Western countries.

Scholarships and Financial Aid: Explore scholarship opportunities to support your education.

“We are excited to launch this Dual Degree MBA Program in collaboration with INTI International University, Malaysia,” said Founder Chancellor Dr. Ishari K Ganesh of VISTAS. “This initiative not only enhances the academic offerings of both institutions but also provides students with a truly international educational experience that will equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the global business landscape at affordable fees.”

Program Structure:

Semesters 1 & 2: Study at VISTAS, India focusing on core business disciplines and emerging market strategies.

Semesters 3 & 4: Study at INTI International University, Malaysia with an emphasis on global business trends and leadership.

Application Process:

Interested students are encouraged to contact 9962506303 for further details on program specifics, admissions, and any inquiries. The application process includes submitting academic transcripts, a statement of purpose, and letters of recommendation. Early applications are advised due to limited seats.

About Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VELS UNIVERSITY):

Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VELS UNIVERSITY) is a leading institution in India known for its commitment to academic excellence and innovation in higher education. With a focus on holistic development and global perspectives, VISTAS prepares students to become future-ready professionals in various fields. VISTAS provides over 100 courses and boasts the best placement record of 92%.

About INTI International University:

INTI International University is a distinguished institution of higher learning in Malaysia, recognized for its academic excellence and global outlook. INTI offers a wide range of programs designed to meet international standards and industry demands.

For more details visit : Vistas Pallavaram –vistas.ac.in.

Vels Medical college: velsmedicalcollege.com.

Vels Nursing college: velnursingcollege.com.