Vels University Awards Rs 1.5 Crore in Research Fellowship Grants to Promote Academic Excellence

Vels Institute of Science, Technology, and Advanced Studies (vistas.ac.in.), also known as Vels University, is pleased to announce the award of research fellowship grants to 20 distinguished scholars totaling Rs 1.5 crore. The grants aim to support their pursuit of PhD research across 15 different subjects. Each scholar will receive Rs 20,000 per month for a duration of 3 years in recognition of their dedication to advancing academic knowledge and innovation.

Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of Vels Group of Institutions, pictured alongside recipients of the prestigious research fellowship grants

The awards were presented at a prestigious ceremony attended by esteemed dignitaries including Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of the Vels Group of Institutions, Dr. S. Sriman Narayanan, Vice Chancellor of VISTAS, and Dr. M. Bhaskaran, Pro Vice Chancellor of VISTAS. This initiative underscores VISTAS commitment to fostering research and innovation in higher education.

“We are delighted to support these outstanding scholars who have shown exceptional promise in their respective fields,” said Dr. Preethaa Ganesh. “These grants reflect our commitment towards advancing indigenous research in science, technology and SDG domains.”

Congratulations are extended to all the recipients of the fellowship grants. Their contributions are expected to have a significant impact on the academic and research landscape at VISTAS and beyond.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Vels Institute of Science, Technology, and Advanced Studies (VELS UNIVERSITY)

VISTAS is a leading institution in India known for its dedication to academic excellence and innovation in higher education. With a focus on holistic development and global perspectives, VISTAS prepares students to excel as future-ready professionals across various fields. VISTAS offers over 100 courses and boasts an impressive placement record of 92%.

Vels Medical college: velsmedicalcollege.com.