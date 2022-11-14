Harabhajan, who has been a KKR player in the past, was surprised that the franchise did not use the all-rounder enough with the ball in IPL 2022.

IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer Should Be Bought Back At Lesser Price By KKR, Feels Harbhajan Singh (Credits: Venkatesh Iyer/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons that Venkatesh Iyer can certainly be bought back at lower price in the upcoming mini IPL auction scheduled in December. Iyer, being a seam bowling all-rounder was retained before this year’s mega auction for 8 crore.

“They shouldn’t do an overall release. You should release him and get him back at a lesser price if possible because the player is destructive. We saw a short trailer in the seven or eight matches he played.” said Harbhajan.

Harabhajan, who has been a KKR player in the past, was surprised that the franchise did not use the all-rounder enough with the ball in IPL 2022. He observed:

“He played amazingly well and he played for India also based on those seven or eight matches. He also bowls along with that. I was surprised they didn’t get him to bowl last year (IPL 2022). When we were in Dubai along with him, we made sure that he bowls one or two overs when the match used to get stuck.”

When a player bowls a few overs, his value increases. The player does not lack anything. I saw his mentality to be slightly different, that he didn’t bat that fearlessly.”

The former Indian spinner also felt that Chandrakant Pandit’s could help Iyer to overcome the dip in form he had in this year’s IPL.

“I feel when Chandrakant Pandit comes there, who is also his coach, if he works a little bit on his mentality, then Venkatesh Iyer will be seen playing the same way again. But you can release him and buy him back at a lesser price, that could be a good option.”



