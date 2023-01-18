Venkatesh Prasad Lambastes BCCI Selectors For Ignoring Sarfaraz Khan From Indias Test Squad

Home

Venkatesh Prasad Lambastes BCCI Selectors For Ignoring Sarfaraz Khan From India’s Test Squad

Ranji Trophy: Calling it as an abuse of domestic cricket, Prasad batted for Sarfaraz Khan.

Delhi: Days after being ignored by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) for the Test squad for the Australia series, Sarfaraz Khan slammed a brilliant hundred for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy game against Delhi on Tuesday. Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has broken the silence on Khan’s non-inclusion despite three blockbuster domestic seasons. Calling it as an abuse of domestic cricket, Prasad batted for the prolific Mumbai batter.

“Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it’s an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn’t matter. And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs,” Prasad wrote on Twitter.

The 25-year-old hammered 125 runs in 155 balls on the opening day’s play against Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla. His sublime knock comprised 16 boundaries and four sixes as he helped Mumbai put up a total of 293 runs on the board at stumps on Day 1.

Speaking to the media assembled at the venue, the youngster reacted to the India snub and said that his father kept motivating him.

“My father was here. I practiced with him in the past two days in Ghaziabad. He knew I was sad so he came from Mumbai to meet me,” said Sarfaraz.

Multiple reports suggest that he was not picked because he could not score well while playing for India A side.



