Venkatesh Prasad Leading Race to Become India’s Next Chief National Selector: Report

Mumbai: Hours after the applications were submitted for the next national selection panel, it has come to light that former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad is leading the race. A report in The Times of India claims Prasad is ahead and could become the next national selector. Prasad brings in over a decade of cricket behind him and has worked with the national side as well. If he becomes the next chief selector, he would replace Chetan Sharma. The Roger Binny-led BCCI axed the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel after India crashed out in a humiliating way in the T20 World Cup in Australia.