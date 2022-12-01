Venkatesh Prasad Leading Race to Become India’s Next Chief National Selector: Report

Prasad brings in over a decade of cricket behind him and has worked with the national side as well. If he becomes the next chief selector, he would replace Chetan Sharma.

Venkatesh Prasad leading race to become next India chief selector: Report



Mumbai: Hours after the applications were submitted for the next national selection panel, it has come to light that former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad is leading the race. A report in The Times of India claims Prasad is ahead and could become the next national selector. Prasad brings in over a decade of cricket behind him and has worked with the national side as well. If he becomes the next chief selector, he would replace Chetan Sharma. The Roger Binny-led BCCI axed the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel after India crashed out in a humiliating way in the T20 World Cup in Australia.



