Vertex Group (Global Services) Launches Vertex Technologies – The Technology Arm of Vertex Group

Headquartered in Times Square New York, Vertex Group (Vertex Global Services), Worlds 19th most innovative company announced the launch of Vertex Technologies – The technological arm of the Vertex Group which will provide IT Consulting, Digitization, ITAS/SAAS, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud offerings & Infrastructure as a Service.

Launch of Vertex Technologies

Technology has opened up new possibilities for accelerating growth and information transmission. These are the two significant objectives behind the launch of this new line of business under Vertex Group. The new launch is focused on offering clients end-to-end IT solution services, accelerating information flow, and lowering operational costs with the goal of streamlining and simplifying communication between not only the organizations internal systems but also the third parties with whom the organisation works.

From the cloud to the edge, Vertex Technologies’ service portfolio assists clients in managing their Data Centres in the simplest and most effective way possible. The companys mission is to deliver outstanding end-to-end data centre solutions that fulfill a wide range of client demands across the enterprise.

Vertex Technologies intends to break into the global IT consulting industry by offering supply chain solutions, cutting-edge technology, and digital strategy to major public and private businesses.

Vertex Technologies is turbocharged by the depth of Industry expertise of its core leadership team – Gagan Arora as CEO, Taran Bedi as Chief Commercial Officer, Vikas Arora as CFO & Dr. Asif Iqbal (President for Indian Economic Trade Organization) as Chief Advisor for Vertex Technologies.

Vertex Group Founder, Gagan Arora – also chairs the Trade Commissioner for India Africa Trade Council, Delegate of India for Global Chamber of Business Leaders, Delhi Chapter of the Foreign Investors Council and Director-Global Education serving 52 countries for Asia Arab Chamber of Commerce. Gagan has led the growth of Vertex Group into 7 countries in just 6 years, which has been acknowledged by the industry and earned him many accolades including winning the BEST CEO award for 7 times, 40 UNDER 40 & Asia’s Youngest Entrepreneur by Asia One featured on CNBC & ET Now. Gagan is also recognized by GMI and Forbes amongst Top 100 Influencers in India.

“Vertex Technologies would be a breakthrough for booming and established businesses globally. As IT teams focus on supplying remote work solutions, they occasionally struggle to provide more general business assistance due to a lack of time and resources. By utilising a wider range of automation solutions and a strengthened interaction with Vertex Technologies, IT teams will have to spend less time managing their technology requirements and apps on a day-to-day basis and would have efficient time to support business priorities. We are excited to welcome Taran as a part of our Leadership team,” stated Mr. Gagan Arora, Founder – Vertex Group

The Chief Commercial Officer of Vertex Technologies, Taran Bedi before undertaking this entrepreneurial voyage has worked in various capacities in IT information Technology sector, with a focus on driving sales and operational support to ensure maximum value is delivered to customers. With his experience spanning over 17 years and from driving multi-million-dollar IT distribution business for Global IT distributors to managing customers globally he has focussed to simplify operations as the IT sector evolves with the new edge technology. He is SAP Certified and has been providing business consultancy to customer from various industry verticals.

“I am thrilled to join Vertex Technologies with an envision to respond to the rising technological needs of companies that want to put to use their data accumulated in internal systems to strengthen engagement with existing customers. Vertex is deeply committed to achieving organizational excellence, and Im looking forward to working with the team who has grown to seven countries in just six years with 3000+ people,” said Mr. Taran Bedi, Chief Commercial Officer – Vertex Technologies on announcing the commemoration of the new arm of Vertex Group.

“Together we share a commitment to technology innovation, customer satisfaction and high quality. Backed by trusted full-service technologies, with benefits at scale, data centre owners and operators can address cooling boundaries they face with existing technology platforms. Vertex Technologies will focus on saving the cost for its partners & maximize their ROI at present infrastructure. We are thrilled to launch Vertex Technologies,” said Mr. Vikas Arora, Chief Financial Officer of Vertex Technologies.

About Vertex Group

Headquartered in Times Square, New York, Vertex (Group) Global Services is ranked 19th amongst the Top 50 innovation leaders worldwide. The human experience and services delivery leader has been voted the Best Company of the Year for two years in a row and has achieved sweeping peer recognition for its outstanding employee satisfaction parameters.

The diversified portfolio of critical functions includes managed service, events & conferences, performance marketing, AI & digital platforms, digital education, revenue and retail mapping services, and a gamut of cloud-tech enabled services slated for cross platform development.

Vertex Group now has 5 service verticals globally: Vertex Global Services, Vertex Next, Vertex Academy, Vertex Cosmos (VCosmos) and the newly launched Vertex Technologies, with key hub offices in US, UK, Canada, Nepal, Philippines, Middle East, Africa and India. Honoured as the Best Place to Work for three years in a row, Vertex leverages the change to create value and shared success for its customers, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Fruitful alliances with nation building stakeholders, central and state government partnerships, investors and clients across the spectrum of industry have recognized Vertex as a single window end to end execution specialist for the gamut of digital services and human resource augmentation needs.