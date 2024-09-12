Vestian Unveils New Global Brand Identity, Reinforcing Commitment to Business-focused Real Estate Solutions

Vestian, a leading global corporate real estate services firm, today announced the launch of its new brand identity. This rebrand reflects the companys rapid international growth and reinforces its commitment to providing end-to-end real estate solutions exclusively for businesses worldwide.

The new brand identity emphasizes Vestians unique position as a global leader in corporate real estate, offering personalized strategies that align real estate decisions with business objectives. The rebrand encompasses a complete visual overhaul, including a refreshed logo, website and overall design system, to better communicate Vestians value proposition to ambitious businesses across diverse industries.

At the core of this rebranding effort is Vestians renewed commitment to its clients, encapsulated in the philosophy “We put real estate to work.” This guiding principle underscores Vestians dedication to transforming real estate from a mere necessity into a strategic asset that drives business success.

“Our new brand identity is a reflection of our evolution and our vision for the future,” said Michael Silver, Chairman of Vestian. “As weve expanded our global footprint, weve remained steadfast in our commitment to serving businesses exclusively. This rebrand reinforces our promise to deliver transparent, innovative real estate solutions that drive business success.“

Shrinivas Rao, CEO of Vestian, added, “This rebranding initiative marks a significant milestone in our journey. Its not just about a new look; its about reaffirming our dedication to putting real estate to work for our clients. Were excited to showcase how our global expertise and personalized approach can transform real estate from a cost center into a strategic asset for businesses worldwide.”

The rebrand comes at a time of significant growth for Vestian, which has expanded its presence across North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

About Vestian

Vestian is a global corporate real estate services firm dedicated to providing end-to-end real estate solutions for businesses worldwide. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, Vestian helps ambitious companies align their real estate strategies with their business objectives.

Offering a comprehensive suite of services including portfolio solutions, transaction management, advisory services, design & project services, and facility management, Vestian specializes in creating customized real estate strategies that drive operational efficiency, enhance workplace experiences, and support overall business growth. Serving a diverse range of industries including Office, Industrial, Retail, and Healthcare, Vestian partners with businesses of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, to maximize the potential of their real estate assets globally.

For more information about Vestian and its services, visit www.vestian.com.