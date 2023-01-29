- Home
- Entertainment
- Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Discharged From Delhi Hospital After Treatment
Veteran Actor, Annu Kapoor got discharged after rushed to Delhi hospital due to chest discomfort.
Published: January 29, 2023 2:31 PM IST
By IANS
| Edited by Onam Gupta
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor got discharged on Saturday from Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital where he was admitted on January 26, after he complained of chest discomfort.
After he underwent treatment by the cardiology team, the 66-year-old actor was discharged on Sunday morning.
“Mr Annu Madan Lal Kapoor who was admitted to Sir Ganga ram hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today. He underwent treatment by cardiology team comprising Dr J.P.S. Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr B.S. Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal,” said Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
“Annu Kapoor is in a stable condition,” said Dr Jain.
(Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS)
Published Date: January 29, 2023 2:31 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Rakhi Sawant Bids Adieu to Her Late Mother in Emotional Video as Adil Khan Stands by Her Side Watch
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentRakhi Sawant Bids Adieu to Her Late Mother in Emotional Video as Adil Khan Stands by Her Side...
Kolkata Bound Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Bird Hit
[ad_1] Home News IndiaKolkata Bound Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Bird Strike The Kolkata bound Air Asia...
NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow, Here’s How To Make Changes
[ad_1] Home EducationNEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow, Here’s How To Make Changes NEET PG 2023: The National...
Urfi Javed Sends Shockwaves in Hot Bold Bikini Avatar Netizens Compare Her Outfit With Noodles Watch
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentUrfi Javed Sends Shockwaves in Hot Bold Bikini Avatar, Netizens Compare Her Outfit With Noodles – Watch Urfi...
Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11, Jan 29 Sun Pitch Report for UAE T20 Match 21 Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates
[ad_1] Home SportsVIP vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction Match 21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Desert Vipers...
Earthquake of 4.1 Magnitude Jolts Pakistan’s Islamabad
[ad_1] Home News WorldEarthquake of 4.1 Magnitude Jolts Pakistan’s Islamabad The epicentre of the earthquake was 37 km west of...
Average Rating