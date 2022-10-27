Thursday, October 27, 2022
Veteran Assamese Actor Nipon Goswami Passes Away at 80 PM Modi Expresses Grief

Veteran Assamese Actor Nipon Goswami Dies: Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami passed away at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati on Thursday morning. Goswami was suffering from heart related issues. The actor’s health deteriorated on Monday as he was immediately rushed to the hospital and kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) under constant observation by doctors. Goswami was born on September 3, 1942, in Kolibri, Tezpurin, Assam. He completed his primary education from Kolibri LP School. Goswami’s mother was a singer, and his father was also an actor.Also Read – Delhi To Chandigarh In Less Than 3 Hours In Vande Bharat: Check Time, Stoppage, Frequency

CHECK OUT PM NARENDRA MODI’S TWEET:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence on the veteran actor’s demise. He tweeted, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Nipon Goswami, who made a pioneering contribution to the Assamese film industry. His diverse works will be remembered by several film lovers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.” Shubhash Ghai and Shatrughan Sinha were Goswami’s batchmates while he studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He alos acted in Kalapana Lajmi’s 2001 film Daman based on marital violence starring Raveena Tandon. Also Read – Himachal to Get Vande Bharat Express Tomorrow, Train to Run From Delhi to Una. Check Timing, Other Details

