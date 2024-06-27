Home

News

Breaking News LIVE: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani Admitted to AIIMS

live

Breaking News LIVE: Stay informed with the latest developments happening around the globe. Read below today’s top stories making headlines.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News Today, June 27, 2024: As many as 70 people have sustained injuries after nine coaches from a passenger train went off the tracks in Russia’s Komi Republic, RT News reported, citing Russian Railways.

According to the Russia-based news channel, seven people are reported to be in serious condition, but there have been no confirmed deaths so far. Train 511 was travelling between Vorkuta in north-eastern Komi, above the Arctic Circle, and the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a distance of around 5,000 kilometres. Senior and veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Lal Krishna Advani, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. The BJP leader is stable and under observation, according to doctors. He was recently conferred with Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024.











