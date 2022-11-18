Friday, November 18, 2022
National

Veteran Punjabi Actor Daljeet Kaur Khangura Dies at 69 Industry Mourns

Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur passed away on Thursday in Raikot, Punjab, as per reports.

Actor Daljeet Kaur Khangura
Veteran Punjabi Actor Daljeet Kaur Khangura Dies at 69, Industry Mourns

Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur Khangura passed away on November 17, 2022, in Raikot, Punjab. Confirming the news of her demise, actor Neeru Bajwa took to Instagram and wrote, “Rip #daljitkaur Ji.. you were an inspiration….. very sad news. Am so grateful I had the opportunity to work with you #legend in #heerranjha.”

Neeru Bajwa Confirms The News

Popularly known as ‘Hema Malini’ of the Punjabi film industry, Daljeet Kaur has acted in films like Daaj, Giddha, Putt Jattan De, Roop Shaqinan Da, Ishaq Nimana, Laajo, Batwara, Vairee Jatt, Patola, and Jagga Daku among others.

Numerous celebrities expressed their condolences on social media after hearing the news. Singer Mika Singh tweeted, “The beautiful Actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May god bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace.”

Mika Singh Expresses Condolences

Daljeet Kaur studied at the Film and Television Institute of India. Actor Satish Shah was her batchmate.
Satish took to Twitter and wrote, “A dear friend and batchmate Daljeet Kaur the punjabi lead girl of yesteryears passed away on 17th this month. May her soul find eternal peace. FTII 1976 batch.”

Satish Shah Remembers Daljeet Kaur

May her soul rest in peace!

(With ANI inputs)




Published Date: November 18, 2022 7:02 AM IST





