DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Veterinary Vaccines Market is projected to grow from about USD 13.02 billion in 2026 to USD 18.46 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Browse 302 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 450 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Veterinary Vaccines Market- Global Forecast to 2031” Veterinary Vaccines Market Size & Forecast:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
- Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031
- 2026 Market Size: USD 13.02 billion
- 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 18.46 billion
- CAGR (2026–2031): 7.2%
- Based on type, the livestock vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of 28.6%.
- By disease, the livestock vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of 31.4% in 2025.
- Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for veterinary vaccines during the forecast period.
