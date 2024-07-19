Vi ramps up users’ indoor network experience in Kolkata

Vi, a leading telecom operator, today announced expansion of L900 technology in 3000 sites across Kolkata, to deliver a stronger indoor coverage experience for users. This expansion is part of Vi’s broader strategy to upgrade network infrastructure, after successfully raising funds in Follow-on Public Offering (FPO). The technology upgrade will enable Vi users with superior calling and faster data speeds on Vi’s best-ever network. This upgrade will provide customers with Vi’s best ever network enabling faster speeds and better calling in both public as well as residential areas.

Commenting on the development, Naveen Singhvi, Cluster Business Head, West Bengal, Assam & North East, Vodafone Idea, said. “Upgrading our network with L900 is an important first step in enhancing network experience for our users. This ensures that our customers can enjoy seamless connectivity, whether at home, in offices or public spaces. Our goal is to provide the best network experience, and this upgrade is a testament of our commitment to providing superior services to our customers. In the coming months, our focus will continue to remain in investing in our network infrastructure, as well as bringing new offers to delight our customers.”

Vi has been making significant strides in enhancing its plans and offerings for customers. Some of its recent offers in the city include: –

• Hero Unlimited Offering: To ensure a worry-free data experience for its prepaid users, Vi’s Hero Unlimited plan includes unique benefits such as unlimited high-speed data from 12 AM to 6 AM, weekend data rollover, and Data Delight, which provides up to 2GB of extra data per month at no extra cost. Users can avail of this recharge pack starting at Rs. 349.

• Vi Guarantee Programme: Vi users can get 130GB of guaranteed extra data over a year, with 10GB of data credited to their account automatically every 28 days for 13 consecutive cycles. This offer is valid for Vi customers with 5G smartphones or those who have recently upgraded to a new 4G smartphone.

• Vi Movies & TV App: Catering to the growing demand for affordable entertainment, the Vi Movies & TV App now offers access to 17 OTT platforms and 350 live TV channels under a single subscription. Vi has launched two new subscription plans: Vi Movies & TV Plus at Rs. 248 per month and Vi Movies & TV Lite at Rs. 154 per month