Vicky Kaushal Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Her Mother, Bahu Katrina Kaif Reacts

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal showered birthday love on his mother Veena Kaushal’s birthday today. Dropping a cute selfie video of him and his mother, Vicky mentioned how a mother’s anger and soothing head massage give him peace. The video shows Vicky sitting on the floor and enjoying a head massage given by his mother Veena. He captioned the video, “Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! Love you”. Vicky Kaushal’s post for his mother on her birthday garnered several likes and comments. Vicky’s wife and actress Katrina Kaif dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. “Best,” actor Karan Tacker commented.Also Read – Katrina Kaif Shocking Weight Gain: Actress Looked Chubby In Bodycon Dress In Bigg Boss 16, Netizens Hint Pregnancy

Watch Vicky Kaushal’s cute video with his mother

Also Read – Salman Khan Teases Ex-Girlfriend Katrina Kaif About Vicky Kaushal, Says Would Like to ‘Spy’ as Ghost- WATCH

Katrina Kaif’s comment:

Also Read – Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif Set The Stage on Fire With Their Steamy Dance on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’- Watch

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, too, penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram account. “Ghar se bahar nikla toh jaana, jhanjhat bhi ek cheez hai…Maa ne diya sab, kya kaha? Mannat bhi ek cheez hai?Maa ki chaaon mein guzari hain kai dopehrein meri,Yeh karte hain gumaan, jannat bhi ek cheez hai..Happy birthday Maa,” Sunny captioned the post. Alongside the love-filled note, Sunny shared a picture of him giving a peck on his mother’s cheek.

Veena Kaushal is the wife of Sham Kaushal, a veteran stunt coordinator and action director.