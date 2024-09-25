Vicky Kaushal Steps into Style as the New Face of Campus Activewear for Unstoppable Style and Comfort

Campus Activewear Ltd., one of Indias leading sports and athleisure footwear brands, is proud to announce Bollywood sensation Vicky Kaushal as their new brand ambassador. This collaboration represents a seamless union of Vicky’s distinct style and persona with Campus Activewear’s commitment to empowering self-expression through trend-setting, comfortable, and fashion-forward footwear.

Vicky Kaushal steps in as the new face of Campus Activewear

Vicky Kaushal, known for redefining the norm and making unconventional choices, mirrors the spirit of today’s youth, who are forging their own paths while staying true to their identity, values, and aspirations. His effortless style embodies confidence and a fashion-forward attitude that resonates deeply with the bold, expressive choices of today’s generation.

For years, Campus Activewear has been at the forefront of fashion, merging individuality with personal flair and incorporating a unique attitude into every pair of shoes. This collaboration between Vicky’s distinct style and Campus Activewear’s fashion-forward approach is tailored to India’s youth, who defy norms while proudly embracing their uniqueness.

Speaking on the collaboration, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear Ltd. commented,“We are excited to announce Vicky Kaushal as the new face of Campus Activewear. His effortless blend of style, confidence, and authenticity makes him the perfect ambassador for our brand, which is all about empowering the youth to embrace their individuality. Vicky’s stand-out sense of fashion and his bold personality align impeccably with Campus’s ethos of self-expression and innovation. As we continue redefining casual yet trendy footwear, we aim to inspire young people to make fearless choices, express themselves with confidence, and walk their own path in style.“

“Campus Activewear has redefined everyday fashion by seamlessly blending comfort with style, making it accessible to all. I am excited to be a part of the Campus family and fully embrace their vision of empowering individuals to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. Its all about having fun with personal style and making bold, unique fashion choices with Campus,” said the Bollywood Actor Vicky Kaushal.

For those who value self-expression and individuality, Campus Activewear offers the ultimate fashion accessory that augments personal style and confidence. It’s time to step into a world where comfort meets creativity, and fashion becomes a fitting statement of who you are. Express yourself like never before with Campus footwear, and let your shoes do the talking.

About Campus Activewear Ltd.

Campus is one of India’s largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal, with his acumen, skill, and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ”Campus” has emerged as one of India’s biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brands, offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus has sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 23,000 retail touchpoints, over 288 company exclusive outlets, a website (campusshoes.com), and being one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus has secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points, and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand, especially for young adults, everyday performers, and fashionistas. Strengthening the brands leadership position in India, Campus was listed on NSE and BSE on 9th of May 2022.