video Angry Men Mercilessly Thrash Restaurant Staff over Late Biryani Order In Greater Noida

The incident was reported from Greater Noida’s Ansal Mall. The three men have been arrested after the restaurant staff filed a police complaint.

WATCH: Angry Men Mercilessly Thrash Restaurant Staff After Over Late Biryani Order In Greater Noida

Noida crime news: Three men, out for dinner at a restaurant in the city, was seen thrashing a waiter after they were told that the eatery could not serve their late biryani order. The incident took place on Wednesday night at around 10: 30 pm at Zauk restaurant in Ansal Plaza mall in Greater Noida. The three men, who are now arrested have been identified as Manoj, Rravesh and Krish. They are all residents of Dadri.

The video shows a group of three men sitting at a table in the restaurant, probably waiting for their food to arrive. One of them suddenly gets up from his seat and starts thrashing the restaurant employee, who is busy working on his computer.

The clearly agitated man, grabs the employee by his neck and drags him across the floor. The assault didn’t stop there. The three men dragged the employee out of the restaurant and continued kicking and thrashing him.

Location: Greater Noida

Reason: Biryani order late

All 3 thugs arrested by @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/7qEdXNeChu — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 10, 2022

“On Wednesday night, the three accused had gone to the restaurant for dinner and ordered chicken biryani. After some time, a waiter named Altaaf told them that the biryani was over. One of the accused lost his cool and caught hold of the waiter’s collar,” TOI quoted Mahendra Dev, ACP-1, Greater Noida as saying.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the IPC has been registered at Knowledge Park police station.



