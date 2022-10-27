Video Caught With Another Woman Bollywood Filmmaker Hits Wife With Car

New Delhi: Bollywood Filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra was caught on camera ramming car into his wife after she found him with another woman in the vehicle. A CCTV footage of the incident showed Kamal Kishor Mishra driving past his wife after he hit her with the vehicle while she laid injured on the ground.Also Read – Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

A case has now been registered against Mishra, the producer of Hindi film ‘Dehati Disco’, based on a complaint filed by his wife. “Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 and 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car. She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries. We are searching for accused. Further investigation underway,” Amboli Police said, news agency ANI reported.

VIDEO – Filmmaker rams car into wife after she catches him with another woman

#WATCH | Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car.She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries.We’re searching for accused. Further investigation underway:Amboli Police (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/0JSleTqyry — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

Kamal Mishra’s wife was injured in the incident which took place on October 19 in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri (West), a police official said.

According to the Amboli police station official, the filmmaker’s wife has lodged a complaint against her husband. As per the complaint, Kamal Mishra’s wife came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area.

When the filmmaker’s wife went to confront him, Kamal Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, said the official, quoting the complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Kamal Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), at the Amboli police station, he said.