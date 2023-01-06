Video: DTC Bus Driver Stops Vehicle In Middle Of Road To Have ‘Chai’. Internet Reacts

The bus driver stopped in the middle of the road in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar Market to grab a cup of tea.

The video has gone viral on social media and it has garnered over 13.7 lakh views.



Viral video: How many of you would go the extra mile for a cup of tea?For many, chai is not just a drink but an emotion. A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver just set the standards high for tea lovers.

The bus driver stopped in the middle of the road in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar Market to grab that cup of tea amid freezing temperature in the national capital. The video was shared on Twitter and it was captioned as “Men”. The video stated that bus driver stopped the vehicle just to drink tea from that famous Sudama Tea Stall. The video has gone viral on social media and it has garnered over 13.7 lakh views on Twitter.

A user on Twitter commented, “Can’t blame him. Sudama tea is just this good.”

“Can’t blame him. Sudama tea is just this good,” another Twitterati replied on that post.

Topics



