Video: Israeli Diplomat Plays India’s National Anthem On Piano To Pay Tribute On Republic Day | Watch

The Israeli diplomat took to Twitter to share a video of him playing India’s national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on a piano. (Photo: Twitter/Video Grab)

New Delhi: Israel’s Consul General to India, Kobbi Shoshani, on Thursday paid tribute to India on 74th Republic Day in a special way. Shoshani took to Twitter to share a video of him playing India’s national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on a piano.

“In respect to 🇮🇳, I tried my best to play India’s beautiful anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”. Happy Republic Day,” the Israeli diplomat captioned the post.

India celebrated its 74th Republic Day as the country’s military prowess infused with a spirit of “aatmanirbharta” and diverse and vibrant cultural heritage were showcased on the Kartavya Path.

“Nari Shakti” was predominantly the theme of the celebrations with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries joining people and members of the armed forces in marking the august occasion.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the ceremonial event.

A combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces also took part in the parade that started around 10:30 am and ended close to noon after a fly-past.

The Egyptian contingent included 144 soldiers representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces and it was led by Col Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy.

The ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

According to tradition, the national flag was unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. However, the ceremonial salute this year was given with 105-mm Indian field guns, which replaced the vintage 25-pounder guns, reflecting upon the growing “aatmanirbharta” in defence.



