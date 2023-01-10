Home

Uttar Pradesh

VIDEO: Just A Week After Elusive Leopard Episode, 10-Feet-Long Python Spotted In Greater Noida

Just a week after a leopard was seen at Ajnara Le Garden in Greater Noida (West), a 10-feet-long python was spotted in Techzone 4 area of the city.

Greater Noida: Just a week after a leopard was spotted in a highrise in Greater Noida, an almost 10-feet-long python was seen hiding in the bushes in Techzone 4 area of the city on Monday. The residents of the area told forest officials, who quickly sent in a team and an earthmover to search for the reptile and release it back into the wild. However, the team was unable to find the crawler again and failed to catch it.

On Monday, a video released online showed the snake moving into a dry and dense bush. Residents told Times of India they had released it on social media to seek the forest department’s intervention. “We run a school for underprivileged children in the area. A teacher spotted a large python not too far from the school, and informed me. He also captured a video,” said Rashmi Pandey, a resident of Greater Noida West.

The incident comes close on the heels of a leopard being spotted at a city highrise just 5km away. A four-day operation to find the big cat was called off last weekend though authorities are still keeping a watch.

District forest officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava told ToI that a team reached the spot around 5pm and launched a search operation. An earthmover was also deployed. “It appears the python escaped in the dense buses. We have advised people to inform the department if they spot it again. We have also asked residents not to roam in the area unnecessarily,” said Ram Avtar, forest guard, Dadri range.

The python, if caught, will be released in the Surajpur wetland, located just 15km away and home to several reptile species. Last week, residents of Ajnara Le Garden in Greater Noida (West) said they saw a leopard in the society’s premises. The forest department, over the next four days, tried to catch the elusive leopard, but the big cat could not be traced.



