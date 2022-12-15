Video: Karnataka Headmaster Brutally Thrashed By Schoolgirls For Harassing Minor, Case Filed

A video of the incident that has gone viral showed the girl students beating the headmaster with sticks.

In another video shared on social media, the girls were arguing with the headmaster for harassing their roommate as school staff and teachers try to pacify them.

Bengaluru: A headmaster of a government school in Karnataka was on Thursday brutally thrashed by some of the girl students for allegedly harassing a student in the school. As per the reports, the headmaster of Katteri Government High School in Karnataka’s Srirangapatna had allegedly misbehaved with a minor student at the school hostel.

Soon after the incident, the girl student alerted others at the hostel who then decided to confront him.

Watch Video of the incident:

The headmaster of a school in #Karnataka’s #Mandya was thrashed by students in the hostel & handed over to the police for allegedly misbehaving with one of them. The incident took place in #Srirangapatna‘s #Katteri village. The headmaster, identified as #ChinmayaAnandaMurthy. pic.twitter.com/ocssFLongl — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 15, 2022

Karnataka | Teacher of a government school in Pandavapur taluk of Mandya was allegedly beaten up by girl students after the students accused him of misbehaviour with them; Case registered, teacher in police custody pic.twitter.com/T9lfkvW89T — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

After being beaten up by the students, the headmaster tried to lock himself inside a classroom, but the girls, armed with sticks, barge into the room and continued to thrash him.

Officials at the school said the headmaster is a habitual offender and that he is accused of harassing several girl students in the past as well.

Soon after the incident was reported, police reached the spot and arrested him. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for harassing minor girls, and investigation is underway.



