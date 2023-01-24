Home

Video: Man Throws Wads of Rs 10 Notes from Bengaluru’s KR Market Flyover, Traffic Disrupted

Bengaluru: An unusual incident of a man throwing Rs 10 notes from the KR Market flyover in Bengaluru has come to light on Tuesday. Several videos of the incident has surfaced online and are going viral now.

The unknown person threw these notes from the flyover near K R market signal. Seeing the notes falling, some people started looting the notes, by the time the policemen climbed on top of the flyover, the person ran away.

Video of motorist throwing Rs 10 notes from KR Market flyover in Bengaluru has come to the fore. #viralvideo #Bengaluru #rs10 #krmarket pic.twitter.com/GC8B4JfqpD — India.com (@indiacom) January 24, 2023

Crowd gathered below Bengaluru’s KR market flyover and started to pick up the currency notes thrown by a motorist from above the flyover.#bengaluru #Rs10notes #Krmarket #viral #Viralvideo pic.twitter.com/IHNgHNUIl0 — India.com (@indiacom) January 24, 2023

In the videos, we can see the man well dressed in a suit with a wall clock hanging to his neck. He was carrying a bag in his hand as he took out the notes from it and threw them up in the air. He was also seen crossing the road and throwing the notes from both sides of the flyover.

In the initial investigation, it has been found that this person threw around currency notes of Rs 10 denomination in the air. He threw around notes of about Rs 3000, said the people who were present there at the time of the incident. The people on the spot informed police that the person said that he did this for the shooting of a film.

Police have started investigation by registering a case on the matter.

